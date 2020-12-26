The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut The Children’s Place from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $725.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.61.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 1,494.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

