The Force Protocol Trading 29.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025567 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

