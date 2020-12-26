The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAIN. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.85 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

