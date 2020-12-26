The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised The Swatch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC downgraded The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.31. 3,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,848. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

