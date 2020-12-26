The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Receives “Sell” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded The Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.56.

NYSE WU opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

