The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year sales of $7.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $9.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,695,021. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 282,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

