Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $488.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermo Fisher has outperformed its industry in the past six months. The company delivered an outstanding performance in the third quarter of 2020, leveraging on its capacity to extend support amid the pandemic. We are encouraged about the exceptionally strong growth at Life Sciences Solutions and Specialty Diagnostics segments. In terms of end market, pharma and biotech registered growth on robust performance in bioproduction and pharma services. In diagnostics and healthcare, the company experienced exceptionally high demand for COVID-19 testing. A strong capital structure looks encouraging. The company’s third quarter results were better-than-expected. However, the coronavirus outbreak has massively disrupted the global supply chain. One of the end markets registered loss in the third quarter, largely due to customer shutdowns in China.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $487.84.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $458.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.27 and a 200 day moving average of $429.05. The company has a market cap of $181.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

