THORChain Price Hits $0.92 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00003700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a total market cap of $145.02 million and $7.06 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

