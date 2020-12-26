ThoreCoin (THR) Trading Up 7.5% This Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $418.78 million and approximately $30,648.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for about $4,831.05 or 0.19495197 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00132775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.00664686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00161689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00352430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00095565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00059647 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.