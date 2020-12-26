thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.