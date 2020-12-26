Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS) Shares Gap Down to $107.00

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $107.00, but opened at $102.50. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) shares last traded at $98.00, with a volume of 425,497 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.67 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.82.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (4) (($0.05)) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tiziana Life Sciences PLC will post -2.9402313 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gabriele Cerrone acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) Company Profile (LON:TILS)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

