TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $7.45. TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Alexander Selegenev sold 3,000 shares of TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58), for a total value of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 million and a PE ratio of 978.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.30.

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

