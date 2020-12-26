TOKPIE (TKP) Trading Up 711.3% This Week

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 711.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $301,228.81 and $5.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000057 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001106 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000018 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 434% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000170 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

