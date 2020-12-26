TOP (TOP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $106,891.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, TOP has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TOP token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. TOP has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $106,891.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00127303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019670 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00207504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.00623219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00329887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00057040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00089720 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

