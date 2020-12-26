Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) (LON:TXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) (LON:TXP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

LON:TXP opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Tuesday. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of GBX 19.43 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83. The firm has a market cap of £265.05 million and a P/E ratio of -12.83.

In other Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) news, insider Paul R. Baay sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £351,000 ($458,583.75).

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

