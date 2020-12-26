Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Purchases C$84,000.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,751,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$147,022,461.60.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$84,979.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.38 per share, with a total value of C$91,883.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.25 per share, with a total value of C$86,250.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.59 per share, with a total value of C$87,935.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.40 per share, with a total value of C$92,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.70 per share, with a total value of C$186,997.00.

Shares of TSE:TOU traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$16.90. The company had a trading volume of 456,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. The firm has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.82. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$6.73 and a one year high of C$19.94.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$518.06 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s payout ratio is 301.08%.

TOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cormark lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.98.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

