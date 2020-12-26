Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on HC2 (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,696 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,052% compared to the typical daily volume of 234 call options.

HCHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

HCHC opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. HC2 has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HC2 will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 197,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $689,442.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,777.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $219,098.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 614,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,453,272 shares of company stock worth $5,099,837 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HC2 by 1,105.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 63,505 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of HC2 by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 89,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 56,320 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HC2 by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 89,599 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

