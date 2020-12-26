Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 55.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travelzoo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

