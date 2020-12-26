TRAXIA Market Cap Reaches $16,658.23 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One TRAXIA token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN and Hotbit. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $16,658.23 and $32.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded up 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00128263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019960 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00206504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00630652 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00337122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00057713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00090680 BTC.

TRAXIA Token Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

