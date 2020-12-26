Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Tredegar by 74.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tredegar by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.31 million, a PE ratio of 200.53 and a beta of 0.99. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

