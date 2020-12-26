Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives $5.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

TRVN has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.73. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trevena by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trevena by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trevena by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trevena by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

