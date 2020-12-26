Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tribune Publishing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Tribune Publishing stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $465.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.36. Tribune Publishing has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $13.90.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 876.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 839,452 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 97.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

