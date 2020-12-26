Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Trilogy Metals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

TMQ opened at $1.95 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 200,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 533,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,919.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,511,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,018.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 30.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Trilogy Metals by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 567,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the period.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

