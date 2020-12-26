TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRIP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded TripAdvisor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.11.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $31.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 155,875 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 159,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,165 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 64,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 189,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,257 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.