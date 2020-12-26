Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 73.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 22.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 44.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 22,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNY opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLNY. ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

