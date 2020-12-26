Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,077,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 587,357 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 150,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 80,485 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of MFGP opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Micro Focus International plc has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

