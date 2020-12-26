Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $13.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

