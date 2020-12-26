Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,617 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 228,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 158,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 472.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 63,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,631,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

