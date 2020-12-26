Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,890 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,507 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Covanta were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Covanta by 157.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 768,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 470,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Covanta by 160.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.