Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.81.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,330,161 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 431,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 256,580 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 395,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 207,980 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 58,896 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.