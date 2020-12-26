Truist Securiti Weighs in on Columbia Property Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Columbia Property Trust in a report released on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CXP. ValuEngine raised Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.20 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 87.8% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,706,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,709,000 after buying an additional 1,732,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,128,000 after buying an additional 1,025,092 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $5,250,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,702,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,414,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,590,000 after buying an additional 234,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.