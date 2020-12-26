TrustSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $32.51 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $32.51 million and $964,630.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001833 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00132502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00020581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.56 or 0.00653417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00160023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00346421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00094421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00058297 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,997,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,428,730 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

