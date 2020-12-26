Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.83

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.83 and traded as high as $74.43. Tucows shares last traded at $72.86, with a volume of 7,573 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $772.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.81%.

In other news, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $94,699.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,138.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,410 shares of company stock valued at $778,750. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 41,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43,869 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

