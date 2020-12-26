Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $23,000.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $23,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,018,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,771,327.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $21,400.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $18,600.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $17,200.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $19,400.00.

Shares of TYME opened at $1.14 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $936,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

