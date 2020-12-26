UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 9,248 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 571.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 348.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 312,091 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 453.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.39. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,096,794.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,026,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LILA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

