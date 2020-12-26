UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 966 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Ready Capital worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,295,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,545,000 after purchasing an additional 621,210 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $695.00 million, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.