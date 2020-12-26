UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 106.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39,827 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXDX opened at $7.74 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $441.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 697.50%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

