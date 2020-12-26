UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 668 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,295,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,168 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,615,000 after purchasing an additional 249,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 126.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 676,489 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 8.4% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 582,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

COWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Cowen stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $699.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $28.13.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $274.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.09 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

