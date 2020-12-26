UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,800 JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $161,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 143.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CICC Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BOCOM International raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

NYSE:JKS opened at $72.21 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

