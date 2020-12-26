UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,321 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth $91,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 313,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. Sidoti raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NYSE:CNR opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.98. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,519.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

