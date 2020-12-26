UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 104,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,945 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,925,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 560.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 467,011 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

NYSE:RCUS opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCUS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.