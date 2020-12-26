UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 267.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Argan by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 88.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 24,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,098,300.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 11,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $491,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGX shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Argan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Argan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $693.81 million, a P/E ratio of 98.27 and a beta of 0.63. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

