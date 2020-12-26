UGI (NYSE:UGI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. UGI has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $45.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts predict that UGI will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

