United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of UDIRF stock remained flat at $$42.35 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 214. United Internet has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

