United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of United States Steel worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter worth $44,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

