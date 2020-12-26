Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Sells $333,672.30 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $333,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Douglass Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upland Software alerts:

On Thursday, November 5th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $350,800.20.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Upland Software by 34.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 79.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 620.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.