Urals Energy PCL (LON:UEN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.00

Urals Energy PCL (LON:UEN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and traded as high as $38.00. Urals Energy PCL shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 14,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.80 million and a P/E ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Urals Energy Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent exploration and production company in Russia. Its primary exploration and production operations are on the Kolguyev Island based in Timan Pechora, on Sakhalin Island, and Komi region. The company has 2P proved and probable reserves of 46.3 mmboe.

