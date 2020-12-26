US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70.
US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. US Ecology’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About US Ecology
US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.