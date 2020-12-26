US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. US Ecology’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 73,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

