V-ID Market Cap Tops $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. One V-ID token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00043665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00300896 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00032298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

