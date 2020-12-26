ValuEngine Downgrades Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 372.81% and a negative return on equity of 659.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 560.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 333,861 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.